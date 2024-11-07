Karl Anderson has checked in with another post-surgery update.

The WWE Superstar spoke on Talk ‘N’ Shop about his injury recovery status, and how he expects to be out of action for anywhere from six-to-nine months.

As noted, he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

“It happened two months ago, I felt something in a match, and didn’t think anything of it because that’s what we do,” Anderson said when asked when the injury originally happened. “The next week, something else happened in a match again. ‘That hurt a little worse,’ but still thought nothing of it because that’s how we’ve always rolled.”

Anderson continued, “We had three or four more matches, and each other, progressively, I realized, ‘This thing hurts.’ I wasn’t able to sleep at night because it was aching and throbbing. ‘Let me tell somebody.’ I talked to the WWE doctors who handled it right away and they immediately scheduled me for an anthrogram. They immediately saw it was a torn rotator cuff tendon and a partially torn labrum.”

Anderson added that he expects to be in the brace for six weeks, and expects to be out of action for anywhere from six-to-nine months.