WWE’s Karl Anderson says he will not be vacating NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Title.

As noted, NJPW issued a statement overnight and said Anderson will be expected to vacate the title and return it to the promotion if he does not show up to defend against Hikuleo at NJPW’s Battle Autumn event on November 5 in Osaka. Anderson and Luke Gallows have said they will not be in Japan that day as they are booked to team with AJ Styles against The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

In an update, Anderson took to Twitter today and issued a statement in response to NJPW, saying he will not vacate the title, and will defend it on his own time.

“I’m not vacating anything. I’m the greatest #NeverOpenweightChampion of all time. I’ll defend it on my time ….. get with my booking agent @The_BigLG I’ll see ya then @Hiku_Leo [kiss face emoji] That’s #TooSweet,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson’s comments were in response to a tweet from Hikuleo, who responded to the NJPW statement. He wrote, “No vacancy needed, I’ll wait … @MachineGunKA”

It was reported earlier today how NJPW officials still expect Anderson to work dates for them, and that WWE officials are said to be OK with this. You can click here for that report.

Below is the full tweet from Anderson:

I’m not vacating anything.

I’m the greatest #NeverOpenweightChampion of all time.

I’ll defend it on my time ….. get with my booking agent @The_BigLG

I’ll see ya then @Hiku_Leo 😘

That’s #TooSweet https://t.co/EyN24ib9TD — Karl “The Machine Gun” Anderson (@MachineGunKA) October 26, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.