Karl Anderson has mostly worked alongside his regular tag team partner Doc Gallows in NJPW, WWE, and now Impact Wrestling in the last decade.
During their run with WWE, they were occasionally also paired with their former Bullet Club stablemates AJ Styles and Finn Balor.
In responding to a fan on Twitter, he was asked who created the Bullet Club.
That #GoodBrother left us for the big money LOOOOOONG before we #SoldOut 😂❤️#4Life @The_BigLG https://t.co/nBjQvsoqOm
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 18, 2020