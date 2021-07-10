Machine Gun Karl Anderson issued a short statement on his Twitter account earlier today hyping up his IWGP United States championship matchup with Jon Moxley on next week’s AEW Fyter Fest night one. Anderson also takes a shot at WWE and Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, claiming that both attempted to bury him back in the day, but neither succeeded.

He writes, “I’m serious. I’m gonna beat the fuck out of #JonMoxley next Wednesday on Dynamite. What the fuck do I have to lose? Nothing. New York n Michael Hayes attempted to bury me, didn’t work. I’m already a #Legend, #G1Final2012. @njpw1972. Let’s fuckin Go.”

You can see the Fyter Fest night one lineup, as well as Anderson’s tweet, below.

-Jon Moxley versus Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. championship

-Brian Cage versus Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

-Darby Allin versus Ethan Page in a Coffin Match

-Christian Cage versus Matt Hardy

-Adam “Hangman” Page will speak

-Penelope Ford versus Yuka Sakazaki