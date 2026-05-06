Karl Anderson is opening up about a behind-the-scenes moment from his WWE run that didn’t go over as planned.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Talk’n Shop podcast (full episode below), Anderson recalled a WWE Speed match he had against Andrade El Idolo in 2024, shedding light on how the bout came together and the reaction it received backstage.

According to Anderson, SmackDown General Manager and WWE producer Nick Aldis approached him beforehand with a specific directive, which is that WWE wanted the match to be the fastest one ever.

That goal was certainly achieved.

When the match took place, Anderson had Andrade defeat him in just 46 seconds. However, the decision didn’t sit well with everyone behind the scenes, as Anderson noted that he ended up getting heat for how quickly the match played out.

It didn’t help matters that, per Anderson, Andrade himself wasn’t particularly interested in doing the match in the first place.

Featured below is an excerpt from the conversation where this topic was covered: