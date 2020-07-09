Karl Anderson Releases Behind The Scenes Footage Of Talk ‘N Shop A Mania

Former WWE superstar Karl Anderson tweeted out a short video showing a behind the scenes look at his upcoming Talk ‘N Shop A Mania special, which is shot with his long-time tag partner Luke Gallows. The multi-time champions are reportedly close to finalizing a deal with IMPACT Wrestling, and are rumored to be making a return to NJPW.

In the footage below you can see a mock graveyard, eerily reminiscent of the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36, the final bout that Gallows and Anderson participated in before receiving their WWE release. Talk ‘N Shop A Mania will be airing this August.