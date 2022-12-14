WWE’s Karl Anderson retained his NEVER Openweight Title over Hikuleo at Wednesday’s NJPW World Tag League/ & Super Jr. Tag League Finals in Tokyo, Japan.

Wednesday’s match saw Anderson retain over Hikuleo with the Gun Stun. After the match, Anderson cut a promo on how he is the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion in history, declaring that he will hold the title forever.

Tama Tonga then came out to challenge Anderson, which led to a brawl. Anderson dropped Tonga with a Gun Stun, then told Tonga he will see him at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

The Hikuleo vs. Anderson match was originally announced for November 5, but Anderson had to be in Saudi Arabia to work WWE Crown Jewel with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles for their loss to The Judgment Day. The match was then moved to today’s show.