Karl Anderson is going to be on the shelf for quite some time.

The WWE Superstar surfaced on his Talk N’ Shop podcast this week with an update on his injury status.

“I’m at home now, obviously with my injured shoulder,” Anderson stated. “I am out indefinitely for at least six or seven more months with a torn rotator cuff and a torn labrum.”

Anderson continued, “The labrum…I think before you wondered if that was an old injury, and I have to say, it was not. It’s coming back. I’m able to a little [movement].”

Check out the complete Talk N’ Shop podcast at Spotify.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)