Karl-Anthony Towns says he’ll be back in WWE if Danhausen ever calls.

During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Danhausen defeated J.D. McDonagh in a No Disqualification match with some unexpected help from the 2026 NBA champion and New York Knicks star.

With Dominik Mysterio assisting McDonagh at ringside, Danhausen made his way to his “clone machine” while his opponents were distracted setting up a table. After placing a stuffed cat inside the machine, Danhausen instead summoned Towns, who stormed to the ring and delivered chokeslams to both McDonagh and Mysterio, allowing Danhausen to pick up the victory.

Following the match, Towns and Danhausen spoke with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, where the Knicks star credited Danhausen for New York City’s recent run of success.

“I agree,” Towns said. “He is the champion of New York City. KAThausen here with Danhausen.”

Danhausen returned the compliment.

“You’re the champion of New York City too.”

Towns then doubled down on giving Danhausen the credit.

“Ah, I’m just sharing the championship with you,” Towns said. “Ever since we’ve been uncursed, you’ve seen how New York’s been living. It’s all because of Danhausen.”

When asked whether fans can expect to see him back in WWE, Towns made it clear he’s open to another appearance.

“If Danhausen ever needs KAThausen, I’ll be back.”