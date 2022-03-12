NJPW star Karl Fredericks was the latest guest to join the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including what he thinks are the key differences between the NJPW product and the WWE product. Highlights from the interview are below.

On expectations for NJPW & NJPW Strong:

I would assume, once things are really open and we’re able to get stuff cracking, at that point, we can finally use everybody on our roster to their fullest and biggest and utilize them the best way – especially the good chunk of the new young guys haven’t been there (Japan) in two years. So, it’s going to be good for that show to have a mix of anyone from the strong brand going over there, and I’m assuming that means we can bring more Japanese guys over here because we’ll be filling their spots. Rather than just only bringing only some and taking from that brand, which is what we’ve kind of been doing every now and then when we get Koji or Big Senpai to come through. But now it’d be an easier exchange for everybody.

On the similarities between NXT and the LA Dojo: