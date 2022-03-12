NJPW star Karl Fredericks was the latest guest to join the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including what he thinks are the key differences between the NJPW product and the WWE product. Highlights from the interview are below.
On expectations for NJPW & NJPW Strong:
I would assume, once things are really open and we’re able to get stuff cracking, at that point, we can finally use everybody on our roster to their fullest and biggest and utilize them the best way – especially the good chunk of the new young guys haven’t been there (Japan) in two years. So, it’s going to be good for that show to have a mix of anyone from the strong brand going over there, and I’m assuming that means we can bring more Japanese guys over here because we’ll be filling their spots. Rather than just only bringing only some and taking from that brand, which is what we’ve kind of been doing every now and then when we get Koji or Big Senpai to come through. But now it’d be an easier exchange for everybody.
On the similarities between NXT and the LA Dojo:
I’d say night and day, strictly because my time in the dojo, it was the three of us and Shibata-san. It was three of us in their quiet dojo. They have an office in there and there’s some staff in and out, but just that massive gym to ourselves. It’s very quiet, and it’s in a warehouse district. You drive across LA and go into that warehouse, walking in there, and you have the key. It’s me and my two homies, and Shibata-san. We’re in here working here to take over the world. No one even knew the work we were doing in there. Me, especially at the time, at 28, I was much more full of piss and vinegar. I’m a lot more relaxed nowadays. I’d be telling the boys every day in there working, and these motherf*ckers don’t even know what we have here. These fans don’t know who we are yet. I knew Alex was going be everything that he’s become and going to become. I knew Clark (Connors) was amazing. He was the first guy in the dojo at my tryout. I imagine with NXT, because they have so many people, and you have the promo classes and things like that, they’re schedule probably seemed much different. I think one of the coolest comparisons I’ve heard, and what I would say the big difference is, when I tell people here, who might not be familiar with Japanese wrestling, is WWE is very much like Marvel & Disney. We’re (Quentin) Tarantino. We’re the same business, but ours is a little bit grittier. Even the way it’s cut. Our product looks different in Japan. We’re a little bit spicier, I would say.