NJPW star Karl Fredericks was the latest guest to join the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including the birth of NJPW STRONG in the United States, and how much the COVID-19 outbreak halted his momentum with the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks NJPW tourning around the United States:

It’s crazy to see, because I signed in 2018, and it wasn’t until July 2019 that I had gone to Japan. The whole New Japan of America – when we first started doing those tours, it was just labeled New Japan of America. Now we have The (New Japan) Strong show. We have a “Strong” locker-room cast that we tour with, but it’s really cool. We started in an empty arena in front of no one. And then our first show with people, we were wrestling at the Colosseum. And I’m a huge college football fan, so for me, to be match one on that card, and plus, I got to do it with Alex. For us, it’s very much taken on, in our own mindset, and our own work ethic, and our attitude, we’ve taken it upon ourselves. We have to build the show. For a while, a lot of the guys were stuck in Japan, and it was a mix of LA Dojo. Some of the shows were LA Dojo showcase, and when we do those shows, we come in with a fire under our ass because we’ve been here since the start of this whole thing and now it’s been going on four years, and we’re all big boys now. We care deeply about this company and the brand, especially the strong brand alone. It feels like we’re finally getting really big levels of momentum. Especially with all the big stuff we’re going to be doing moving forward in the show. It’s exciting that it’s finally happening as opposed to always thinking this is the plan and something that we’re hoping for. Now we’re in the midst of doing these tours. We got exciting stuff, and cross brand stuff, so we’re doing good.

How the pandemic really slowed down his momentum until NJPW STRONG started touring in the United States: