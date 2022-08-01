Pro-wrestling star Karl Fredericks issued a statement this morning on his social media channels announcing that his contract with NJPW has expired, and he plans on testing the free agency market rather than re-signing.

Fredericks, who has been with NJPW for the last four years, calls this a disappointing ending to his chapter in Japan, but says he remains grateful for the experience he’s gained under top superstar Katsuyori Shibata and the connection he made with the NJPW fans. His full statement reads:

“As of today August 1st I am no longer under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and I will not be re-signing with the company at this time. Though there is disappointment in the ending of this chapter I am grateful for the last four years traveling the world and growing with my best friends. I want to say thank you to the company for the opportunities and especially thank you to Shibata-San for believing in me and bringing me along his journey with the LA Dojo. Last but not least thank you to my fans and thank you to the NJPW fans for Your support over these years. I hope You will continue to support me along my path wherever that may lead.”

Check out Fredericks announcement below, and stay tuned for more updates on where he might land.