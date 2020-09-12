NBA legend Karl Malone (Utah Jazz) was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to reflect on his brief stint in WCW, where the Mailman worked against rival Dennis Rodman and superstar Hollywood Hulk Hogan. Highlights are below.

How he serious he took the WCW feud:

I had an unbelievable owner who gave me the leeway to do certain things and he would always say, ‘don’t get hurt.’ When you do it the proper way and take it seriously and you’re prepared, I will take my chances. I always said, ‘if I ever had the opportunity to wrestle, I’m going to do it.’ My opportunity just happened to come during the NBA Finals. I was comfortable and I trusted Dennis and Hulk Hogan. I trusted them that we would keep each other safe and it all worked out. I took it seriously. As great as that match was, it could have been so much better. I love Dennis Rodman, we’re great friends. If Dennis would have taken it more seriously, it could have been mentioned somewhere in wrestling folklore.

