Karmen Petrovic surfaced on social media late Tuesday evening and confirmed reports from WWE regarding an injury she suffered ahead of the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on June 4.

As Joey G. reported here on Tuesday night, WWE announced Karmen Petrovic is dealing with an injury, which is why she did not compete on the 6/4 show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

The women’s wrestling star, who was replaced by Natalya for her originally scheduled match against Izzi Dame, took to X and shared a photo of her ankle/foot being wrapped up along with a caption that reads, “Never gave in, never gave up. I’m the only thing I’m afraid of.”

Petrovic, who appeared on-screen on 6/4 on crutches, has not wrestled since the May 31, 2024 non-televised WWE NXT live event where she reportedly suffered the injury.