WWE issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up.

A spectacular edition of NXT Level Up will feature Karmen Petrovic and Wren Sinclair colliding in a spirited main event, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe slugging it out with Dion Lennox and Cutler James, and Shiloh Hill battling Uriah Connors.

Already a fierce competitor and expert martial artist, Petrovic recently benefited from some teaching imparted by Natalya and even teamed with The Queen of Harts for a hard-earned win against Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler on NXT.

The enthusiastic Sinclair, who came up short against Petrovic in a Level Up clash in April, is seeking what would likely be the biggest win of her career.

Though they struggled for wins when they first began teaming together, the hard-hitting duo of Dupont and Igwe has found its footing, scoring impressive victories over the likes of Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne as well as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

They’ll step into the unknown against Lennox and James, two equally physical newcomers who are teaming together for the first time.

Hill made his WWE debut in tag team action earlier this month on NXT Level Up, pairing with Jasper Troy in a tough loss to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino, and he’s now primed for his first singles clash.

Standing in the way of Hill’s first career win is Connors, who is at a size disadvantage but possesses the edge in experience and is coming off a victory against James in his last match.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!