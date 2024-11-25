At Sunday night’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event, WWE NXT Superstar Karmen Petrovic made her highly anticipated debut against Sumie Sakai.

Sakai managed to take Petrovic to the mat, but the debuting fighter quickly regained her footing, landing a kick to Sakai.

The finish came when Petrovic nailed Sakai with a kick, and though Sakai took her back to the mat once again, Petrovic soon turned the tide. She delivered a spinning kick to Sakai, followed by several strikes, which prompted the referee to call for the bell.

Petrovic’s fellow WWE NXT Superstars, Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne, also competed at the event.

Also at Sunday night’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event, Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance.

At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII, AEW wrestler and Death Riders member Marina Shafir faced off against Jody Threat. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance, as he accompanied Shafir to the ring.

The finish came when Shafir suplexed Threat and slammed her. She locked in the Mother’s Milk, and the referee called for the bell. Both Shafir and Moxley celebrated together after the match.

And finally, Marina Shafir recently applied to trademark her nickname.

On November 22, Shafir applied to trademark “The Problem” for entertainment and merchandise purposes.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

