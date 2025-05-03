The new Karrion Kross documentary has arrived.

As advertised, the WWE Superstar released a special full-length, behind-the-scenes documentary on his @KillerKrossChannel on YouTube on Friday evening.

Featured in the documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the WrestleMania 41 Weekend of Kross, who was one of the top talking points coming out of the biggest weekend of the year following his much-talked-about “pipe bomb” style shoot promo on the WrestleMania 41 Post-Show (Watch Full Video Here).

Running 48 minutes in length, the official description for the new Karrion Kross documentary special reads as follows: