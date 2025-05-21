Karrion Kross wants to make one thing clear—his recent viral comments after WrestleMania weren’t coming from a place of bitterness.

The WWE star recently joined The Ariel Helwani Show in-studio on Wednesday and addressed remarks he made during his appearance on Sam Roberts’ WrestleMania recap show, where he expressed disappointment about being left off the event. According to Kross, fans may have misinterpreted his passion for frustration.

“The biggest misconception anyone can take from what I said on WrestleMania was that I’m disgruntled,” Kross said. “I’m not. I’m just really, really, really hungry, man. I’m really hungry,” Kross said. “All of this is coming from a place of passion. It’s all about the grand scheme of things. People are paying to come watch the greatest show in the world. I want to be a reason on the show where they felt like they got every single cent worth of that. I want to be more than just an Easter egg.”

During the interview, Kross further clarified that his words weren’t complaints—they were a reflection of his desire to contribute and be seen.

“It’s not complaining,” Kross insisted. “It’s using your voice. Speaking up and saying, ‘I’m here. I want to be here. I want to give you the best of what I have.'”

Kross also touched on how the fan response to his WWE work has evolved over the past year. Once known for his dominant run in NXT, Kross says the conversation has shifted, and more fans are now embracing what he’s currently doing.

“Over the last, I don’t know, 365 days backwards from today, the interactions that I’m having with people that the audience doesn’t see on TV, they’re really different than the way they used to be,” Kross shared. “(Fans) were always talking about NXT, what I did in NXT. They wish we could go back to that. It’s a difficult conversation to have with people, but now the conversations have changed, ‘I love what you’re currently doing and we want to see more and more and more.'”

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t felt a major shift in the way a lot of fans feel towards me over the last year, more so recently. Just putting it out there that I see you and appreciate you. 🙏🏼⏳👊🏼 — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) February 23, 2025

