Karrion Kross is expected to make his return to WWE NXT soon.

Kross has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder during his NXT Title win over Keith Lee at the “Takeover: XXX” event on August 23 during SummerSlam Weekend. He relinquished the title on August 26, and has been off TV since that night.

While WWE never announced a timeframe for Kross’ return, the usual recovery time for a separated shoulder is anywhere from 2 weeks to 3 months. Kross and Scarlett have posted several recent tweets and Instagram posts showing off his recovery progress, and he noted earlier this month that he was “absurdly stronger” than he was before the injury. Furthermore, it was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Kross is “on his way back” to the ring.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Kross’ return but he was rumored at one point to go right back into the NXT Title chase when he’s medically cleared for action. Current NXT Champion Finn Balor returned to TV on last night’s show after being away for several weeks with a jaw injury, but it looks like he has not been cleared because he stayed away from the eight-man brawl between The Undisputed Era and The Kings of NXT.

Kross and Scarlett recently released a two-part “KROSS: Lost Highways” vignette on his official YouTube channel. You can see those videos below, along with a few recent Instagram posts that show how his recovery is going.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross and Scarlett.

