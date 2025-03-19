Karrion Kross has announced the details for the world premiere screening of his first film, “BLUE EVENING.”

The WWE Superstar released the following statement via social media on Wednesday with the information:

We are thrilled to announce, as an Official Selection, BLUE EVENING will have its World Premier

@PasFilmFest

this April 8th. This years screening will be held at the Laemmle Noho 7 Theater in the 8:05pm Block, tickets will be available 3/21 on their website, stay tuned & follow (blueeveningfilm) IG Page for more details. BLUE EVENING written & directed by

@JettJansen

Tells the story of a homeless addict in Los Angeles who stumbles upon a lost masterpiece in a thrift store, setting him on a desperate journey of redemption, survival, and self discovery that forces him to choose between the high that’s ruined his life and the future he never thought he deserved. ——

Thank You & Congratulations to our amazing cast & Crew your hard work and dedication made this possible.

—— Starring Gustavo J. Ramirez ,with Sari Sanchez & Sammy Horowitz.

This film is produced by Cory DeMeyers & / Jett Jansen Fernandez /Kale Murphy / Exec Produced by Kevin Robert Kesar.

Director of Photography Deangelo Harding #blueeveningfilm #piff #indiefilm