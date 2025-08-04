For the second night in a row at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 post-show, chants of “We want Kross” broke out from the crowd behind the panel desk as Paul “Triple H” Levesque recapped the event.

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the contracts of both Kross and Scarlett are set to expire this month.

During the WWE SummerSlam (Night Two) post-show, the chants returned, but Levesque brushed them off, responding with, “You want Brock? You got him,” referencing Brock Lesnar’s surprise return moments earlier.

Taking to Twitter, Karrion Kross reacted to the moment. He wrote,

“Unreal.

They write the scripts…

But the fans write the truth.

Thank you,

Tick tock.”