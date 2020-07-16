 Karrion Kross Attacks Dominic Dijakovic Backstage

During a post-match interview backstage, Dominic Dijakovic lauded Keith Lee’s skills and declared that Karrion Kross wasn’t on his level. This led to Kross confronting Dijakovic mid-interview.

The two had words and a brawl broke out. After some even back and forth action, Kross suplexed Dijakovic over the retaining barrier and left him laying.

