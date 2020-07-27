Karrion Kross took to Twitter to voice his support for John Morrison, using the hashtag #JohnMorrisonDeservesBetter. Here’s what he had to say:
Hello John.#JohnMorrisonIndubitablyDeservesBetter@TheRealMorrison #Smackdown
— ⏳ Karrion Kross ❌ (@WWEKarrionKross) July 25, 2020
- Nick Aldis Fires Back At Bruce Prichard Saying He Doesn’t Have The “It Factor,” Takes A Shot At Raw Ratings
- Drew McIntyre Hints At Match Stipulation With Dolph Ziggler?
- Adam Cole Comments on Pat McAfee Incident, Apologizes
- Karrion Kross Believes Smackdown Star Deserves Better
- Chris Jericho Says He Knew EVIL Would Be A Future IWGP Heavyweight Champion In NJPW: “Gedo Told Me 18 Months Ago”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing