WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross took to Instagram today and issued a statement on his recent main roster arrival, and his run in NXT.

Kross noted that Scarlett asked him months ago what his ideal main roster debut would consist of, and he said a perfect world would see him working both NXT and RAW, and possibly even SmackDown. Kross said he got what he wanted on his 36th birthday, which was the July 19 RAW episode. That’s when he made his red brand debut with the loss to Jeff Hardy.

“Getting in front of a packed arena, full house and having the opportunity to do what I love in front of the #WWEUniverse; to hear, see and feel them after over a year of being here without a full attendance and chasing this for long before I arrived… This month has been pretty awesome. Looking forward to the future… And more. [hourglass emoji] #TickTock,” he wrote.

Scarlett responded in the comments section and wrote, “True story [clapping emoji]”

Kross is set to defend his NXT Title against Samoa Joe at the Takeover 36 event on Sunday, August 22, which is the day after SummerSlam. The RAW feud with Jeff Hardy is also expected to continue.

