On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Karrion Kross and Scarlett brought back Kross’ original entrance theme, “Fall and Pray,” marking a return to the iconic presentation he used during his 2020 NXT debut. While the entrance aired during a commercial break, WWE shared it on social media.

Kross had previously switched to “The End Is Near” as part of The Final Testament, but Michael Cole noted that Kross requested to use “Dead Silent” again to “turn back the hands of time” and reconnect with his past persona. Cole added, “He felt this music would help him reestablish himself as the killer he once was.”

This episode of RAW also marked Kross’ first singles match on WWE TV since July 2024, when he last faced Xavier Woods.

PENTA is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown at WrestleMania 41, where he’ll challenge Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker in a four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Ahead of the big event, PENTA shared his thoughts on The Judgment Day duo during a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche. He said,

“In my opinion, Finn Balor is a good wrestler. I recognize that. If I had to choose one of them, it would be Finn Balor. But Dominik? No. To me, Dominik is still very green.”

During a recent appearance on the “High Performance” podcast, Triple H revealed that The Rock is loving John Cena’s heel turn. He said,

“He loves it. [The] Rock is at a place in his career with WWE; he wants to do what is best to help WWE. He’s on the board. WWE, wrestling in general, is in his blood. For him now to be part of what we do, Final Boss. He’s the biggest movie star in the world and comes to be a bad guy here and then talks about it in the third person, but he’s this Final Boss character. It’s fun to play and be able to come in to do. He has an insane schedule so he pops in and out and does little things here and little things there.”

He continued, “It’s great having him around and be part of it. He likes to be disruptive so in the moment where he’s doing stuff with us at Elimination Chamber and the idea comes up about, ‘What if Cody tells you to get lost and then John turns,’ he’s like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is amazing.’ We’re all involved in this amazing moment that shifts the business. John resonates, like Rock does, beyond our business. He’s a household name. You don’t have to be a WWE fan to know who John Cena or Rock is.”

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, the show opened with a fiery solo promo from GUNTHER, who didn’t hold back in his shots at Jey Uso and WrestleMania 41. Despite being initially drowned out by “YEET!” chants, GUNTHER called himself the greatest gift to WWE and mocked Uso’s inability to match his in-ring prowess, confidently stating that he would beat him for the fourth straight time at The Show of Shows.

Later in the night, Jey Uso fired back in his own promo. He accused GUNTHER of being scared and angry following last week’s events, but reaffirmed his confidence, promising to defeat GUNTHER in front of 65,000 fans at WrestleMania. The segment ended with Uso celebrating with the crowd as he exited through the audience.

“Everybody keep asking me, where your mind at? Are you crashing out? HELL YEA I’M CRASHING OUT! BUT I’M LOCKED IN FOR WRESTLEMANIA!” JEY USO IS HIM 🔥🔥🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gRuxo5eUwL — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 15, 2025

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE RAW, tensions exploded as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman confronted each other in a dramatic closing segment.

Reigns opened the confrontation by confronting Heyman over his recent interactions with Punk, accusing him of betrayal. Heyman insisted he was merely repaying a favor, but Reigns wasn’t buying it, questioning why he was the one paying the price for Heyman’s past.

Seth Rollins then entered the fray, commending Reigns for recognizing the truth but warning that he must end him at WrestleMania for the good of the business. Rollins criticized Reigns and CM Punk as part-time stars who damage the industry, and slammed Heyman for siding with Punk.

Surprisingly, Reigns agreed that Heyman had made his choice—then made one of his own by attacking Rollins and shoving Heyman to the ground. Punk rushed to the ring to help Heyman, only to be speared by Reigns. Rollins returned with a steel chair, took out Reigns, and laid waste to both him and Punk with a series of stomps.

The show ended with Rollins standing tall and glaring at a shaken Heyman as the screen faded to black.

Seth Rollins says that if this business is filled with people like Roman Reigns or CM Punk, then this business dies. But if it’s filled with people like him, he do things “best for business”, then the buisness lives and thrives 👀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5yGM4Go901 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 15, 2025

And finally, it has been announced that Roman Reigns will be appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” at 9:15 local time this Friday. Also, Triple H will be appearing on the second hour of the show.