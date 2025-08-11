On August 10th, Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts officially expired, and both were moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website. In part two of The Killer documentary, Kross addressed his status while chronicling his journey to WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he faced Sami Zayn. He said,

“My contract is up August 10th. I’m f**ked. I’ve been f**ked. Things are weird. Not bad — just strange. I feel like the day after WrestleMania and the Sam Roberts podcast, I slipped into another timeline.”

Kross revealed that he had pushed for a new deal months ago. He stated,

“August 10th it’s up. That’s another situation where it’s like, on top of everything else that’s going on, that’s confusing and stressful because I expressed interest to renegotiate in early January with WWE. I think it’s crazy, it’s preposterous for anyone to think that I wouldn’t want to be here or go somewhere else. It’s nothing against anywhere else, but I’m fully committed. I’m here. There isn’t a world that exist where I don’t think I ever made that so entirely clear. Maybe it’s the general nature of people where they think, in all things, where something is not working out they’ll go somewhere else. I’m really not like that. I will bang my head against the pavement until the sidewalk breaks and we get to the basement. It’s just the way I am. It’s frustrating because you express your interest to stay and be here and do things. I’m not going to beg. I’ve already been clear. Many months have gone by and we never had a single conversation about it until recently, and I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was an actual serious one. The conversation made me really angry because I didn’t feel like it was a real conversation. Someone had contacted me, and we briefly discussed, it was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done. There wasn’t really anything that was discussed of real substance. It didn’t make me angry or upset, it just profoundly disappointed me because I think about this business probably differently than the person I was speaking to because of the nature of what I do. When I look around at other people that do what I do, some of them have broken their necks, they sacrifice a lot under the guise of being appreciated and rewarded fairly. Some of them are no longer here as a result of the life that they lived through the abuse that we subject ourselves in performing. That’s on us, that’s not on anybody else, but there is a toll that we all pay to do this, and we know that.”

Backstage at SummerSlam 2025, ahead of his match with Zayn, Kross admitted it felt different. He added,

“This might be the last one. If it is, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. I’ll really miss it.”

Reflecting on WWE’s creative approach, he voiced his frustration with holding back. He said,

“I try to be delicate while also being honest. I get questions like this all the time and i’m not really sure how to go about it because I don’t want anybody to feel slighted because I don’t think it’s malicious, but sometimes I’m really lost and very confused on why we’re not leaning into things that make sense and are clearly working and are beenficial for all parties. I’m not in control of those decisions. The only thing I can be in control of is doing the best I can with what I’m given. It’s probably the hardest part of the gig when you know you can give more and they tell you, ‘Don’t home run. Hit that to the outfield and run to second. Make sure you stop on second. Do not run home.’ One day, you don’t get the home run, but you run far enough to get past second and you do run home. You’re on the court playing basketball. They tell you to pass, but you have a three-point shot right there. We’re all on the same team and trying to win the game. You shoot and get the three points. They’re mad at you, why? Why are they mad about the extra three points? They wanted the other guy to shoot it? What’s going on here?”

Kross is now a free agent.

UPDATE: Scarlett Confirms WWE Departure, Now Accepting Indie Bookings

