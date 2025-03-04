Trinity “Naomi” Fatu was pulled from today’s media appearances for the promotion of Queen of the Ring, which opens in theaters on March 7.

Pwinsider is reporting that the decision came from WWE, likely to build on the storyline involving the attack from Jade Cargill at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

In the Queen of the Ring film, Trinity has a supporting role as legendary wrestler Ethel Johnson in the story of Mildred Burke.

UFC legend Clay Guida was in attendance at WWE RAW in Buffalo, NY on Monday night. He was shown on camera sitting in the front row. Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins was also shown on camera.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Karrion Kross debuted a new look.

In a backstage segment with AJ Styles, Kross was sporting some straighter and longer hair.

You can check out his new look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Sonya Deville commented on being in a creative rut prior to her departure from WWE, Vince McMahon renting her home after a scary stalker incident, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her WWE departure: “We were negotiating, we were in talks to sign a new contract. I was completely under the impression that it was going well and we would sign something. I was on a trip with my daughter, a cheerleading competition, and I got a phone call from the powers that be, ‘Hey, we’re going to go our separate ways.’ I was kind of surprised, not gonna lie, and I was like, ‘Is there a reason?’ ‘No, creatively, just hasn’t worked out. We’re going to go our separate ways.’”

On how she felt after the release: “Initially, it was shock. ‘What the hell, I did not expect that.’”

On if she knew it was coming: “No, I had feelings over the last year or two. I tore my ACL and I came back from injury and I felt rusty. I wanted to get back to where I was prior to the injury. That was just a matter of time, in my mind. It wasn’t an if, it was a when. I was trying to get my footing again and dive into this new character and storyline they had for me. Not really, no. I had been there for 10 years and had great relationships with everybody. I really saw us renewing the contract.”

On if she ever thought about moving on: “I did. I never thought it was going happen, I kind of thought I was a lifer and would be there forever, but I did have talks with my wife, multiple times, because I do have other dreams. There are other things I want to pursue. I kind of felt I was in a rut creatively there. You don’t always have full control. I think I’m one of those people who is better in the driver’s seat. When I’m on my own, I can drive the car and steer the ship. I feel better that way.”

On if she negotiated when she was told her contract wouldn’t be renewed: “It was like a 30 second phone call. I’m not one….they have their reason. They wanted to part ways. It’s not really in my mentality to be like, ‘But why? Please. No.’ I’m a big believer in fate and everything happening for a reason. ‘This is interesting. It must truly be time for the next chapter of my life.’”

On Vince McMahon renting her a house after stalker incident: “WWE sent security to meet me there to go in the house and get my stuff out. They got us a hotel in downtown Tampa. I was so paranoid. I thought the hotel couldn’t be in my name because the whole concern was he was going to get out on bail and they weren’t going to grant a permit restraining order. The people at Tampa Police who were communicating with me were like, ‘He’s going to get some kind of bail. I don’t know if he going to be able to make it, but he’s going to get some kind of bail.’ I was freaking out. He’s going to be loose tonight and come right back after me. The cops made it clear, and in the interrogation he made it clear he’s not done with me, and when he gets free he will come back after me. I was freaked out. I put the hotel name under an alias. Me and Mandy [Rose] are in a hotel room together, scared sh*tless, we dragged the dresser in front of the hotel room door.

“I’m talking to Vince [McMahon]. SummerSlam is coming up and he’s checking in on me. He said, ‘Why don’t you come to the venue? I want to say hi and hug you.’ We drove to the venue, saw him, Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon] were there. He’s like, ‘What do you need from me?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Are you going to be okay staying back at your house?’ ‘No, I don’t think I can go back there.’ I left on my ADT camera and there were reporters all over my front door step. ‘I can’t do this. It’s okay. I’ll figure it out.’ Vince is like, ‘No, what do you want to do? Do you need a place to stay?’ ‘I don’t know. My dad is coming down tomorrow and we’ll try to figure something out.’ ‘Alright, we’ll get you a place to stay if you need a place to stay.’ Vince rented a house for me to stay in, in a different part of Florida. My mom came to stay with me. Mandy stayed with me a little. Mandy’s mom came and stayed, and hired 24/7 armed security. These guys had guns on their hips.”