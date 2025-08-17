Following the news that Karrion Kross and Scarlett have officially parted ways with WWE, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff weighed in on the situation during the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast.

Kross became a free agent on August 10th after contract negotiations with WWE reportedly broke down, immediately putting him among the most talked-about names in wrestling.

Bischoff shared a mix of disappointment and optimism about the development. He said,

“I’ve always liked Karrion Kross as a performer, as a talent, and I also like him as a person… I’m disappointed for Karrion. Obviously, I am for the wrestling fans who had an appetite and wanted to see more of Karrion.”

While praising Kross’ ability, Bischoff also cautioned him about being too public regarding contract talks. He said,

“I get a little uncomfortable when I see talent… start talking about contract negotiations publicly. It doesn’t really serve you all that well. If I was Karrion’s agent, I’d just advise him to keep those conversations private and go out and prove why WWE made a mistake. If he stays focused and makes noise outside of WWE, he’ll be back.”

As for Kross’ future, Bischoff predicted that TNA Wrestling could be his next landing spot. He stated,

“I hope he ends up in TNA. TNA has got some shit going on. They’re making good moves. Their audience is growing… If I had to bet money, I’d bet we see him in TNA first.”

Speaking of Karrion Kross, he has returned to using his pre-WWE ring name, Killer Kross, for his upcoming appearances.

On August 17th, Kross unveiled his new entrance theme, titled “Don’t Kross A Killer.”

You can listen to the new theme song below:

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) shared his thoughts on John Cena’s potential final opponent during a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast.

When asked who should get the honor, Ray didn’t hesitate. He said,

“Bron Breakker. I don’t want to see Seth Rollins in there with John. I don’t want to see Randy Orton in there with John. I don’t want to see Cody.”

Explaining his reasoning, Ray emphasized the importance of creating a lasting moment rather than focusing on the in-ring contest itself. He stated,

“I want to see somebody who can truly benefit from this match … I’m sorry, from this moment. Because that’s what this will be about — a moment. The match is going to be insignificant. The moment is when the bell rings and you’re standing across the ring from John Cena in his last match in Boston. That’s the moment. You’re also going to be the guy in the ring with John Cena when the finish happens.”