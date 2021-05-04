NXT champion Karrion Kross was the latest guest on the My Mom’s Basement program with host Robbie Fox to discuss a number of different subjects, including how he and former champion Finn Balor are so similar, and how he hopes AEW superstar Jon Moxley returns to WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was surprised at how much he and Finn Balor think alike:

I was pleasantly surprised how much we think alike in terms of creating something together for people to feel and enjoy. For me, my goal is to elicit an emotional response to an audience every time I go out there. I don’t throw words to the wind or say things just to say them. I’m leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for people every single time you see me. Scarlett does the same thing. When you see the cards on the screen, we’re telling you something. If you’re a person who likes the devil in the details, you’ll be able to have something within that. There’s something to play with there. We deliberately do that. We know it’s not for everybody. There are a lot of casual viewers that turn it on and just want to see people bang heads. That’s cool. We want them (too). Give us everyone. We’re trying to cover all bases. With Finn, I could not have asked for a better person to perform with. He’s worked all around the world and everywhere he’s gone, championships have followed. His pro wrestling IQ is off the charts.

Names his favorite opponents, which include AEW superstar Jon Moxley:

Finn is at the top, for sure. Tommaso Ciampa is one of them. I might get in trouble for this but Jon Moxley. I hope he comes back one day. I think he will. Not that I would know or anything has been said. I hope for that one day. If he does, he’ll have to go through me. We have unfinished business.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)