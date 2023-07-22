When Karrion Kross returned to WWE last year, he came back with hair, a notable change from the bald look he had when he was released from WWE in 2021.

During an appearance on Bobby Fish’s podcast, Karrion Kross explained why he changed up his look.

“I was so married to this character presentation. I was very big into ‘Bronson’ at the time with Tom Hardy and I was drawing a lot of energy out of that as well … Once I got released, I actually got offered to do a film, which, unfortunately, because of just coming out of the economy under COVID and stuff like that, it kept getting put off, and off, and off. I had the lead role in something that looked like a sure thing. And they asked me, ‘For the character, would you be able to grow your hair out for this?’ I was like, ‘You’re paying me to grow my hair? Absolutely.’ I wound up keeping my hair because the goalpost for when we were going to do the film kept getting pushed back and I just let it grow.”

