WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has sent a warning to Jeff Hardy.

Last night’s WWE RAW from Kansas City saw Kross defeat Keith Lee in a non-title match, via submission. This match came after Kross lost his official RAW debut to Hardy last week. Kross delivered a post-match promo last week, to set up the rematch with Hardy for this week, but that match was nixed due to Hardy testing positive for COVID-19. Hardy was pulled from the road, and Kross was booked to face Lee instead.

It looks like the Kross vs. Hardy feud will continue when Hardy is able to return as Kross spoke with Sarah Schreiber in a post-RAW video last night, seen below. Schreiber welcomed Kross to RAW and asked if last week’s tough loss motivated him for this week. Kross accused Hardy of cheating last week, but said the WWE veteran lit a fire in him. He also said they’re not done with each other.

“Tough loss… is an interesting choice of words,” Kross responded. “I would say Jeff Hardy cheated, but then again he might be the smartest man in WWE because if I were him, that’s exactly what I would’ve done. He lit a fire in me. I need to understand and not lose sight, that people will do anything they possibly can to get out of that ring in one piece.

“But Jeff Hardy and I, we’re not done yet, not by a long shot. And as for Mr. Lee, he understood very well tonight, that no matter where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll.”

Kross also tweeted a message after RAW, apparently explaining the loss to Hardy and how he came back this week with the win over Lee.

“We must fall first… Before we truly rise. Do you see that now? I am the faith for the fallen. I always have been. As I fall, you shall too. And WE shall rise together… Stronger. #KrossCult [hourglass emoji] #RISE,” Kross wrote.

There is still no word on when Scarlett might be brought to RAW. She has not appeared with Kross on WWE Main Event or RAW, and has also been absent for some recent NXT appearances. Scarlett took to Twitter last night with a potential teaser for her RAW arrival.

“Patience is a virtue,” she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Kross on next week’s RAW. His feud with Samoa Joe will continue on tonight’s NXT episode.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below, along with photos and videos from Kross vs. Lee and the post-show interview:

We must fall first…

Before we truly rise. Do you see that now? I am the faith for the fallen.

I always have been. As I fall, you shall too.

And WE shall rise together… Stronger.#KrossCult⏳ #RISE — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 27, 2021

Patience is a virtue. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 27, 2021

Coming off his first loss on #WWERaw and @SamoaJoe looking for him, this may be the most dangerous @WWEKarrionKross yet. pic.twitter.com/51viYORoBv — USA Network (@USA_Network) July 27, 2021

𝑭𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒚

𝑭𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒚

𝑭𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒚

𝑭𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒚#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eu0p8qmu38 — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2021

