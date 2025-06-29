Saudi Arabia showed Karrion Kross a ton of love on Saturday afternoon.

And it meant more to Kross than they might have realized.

Following his loss to Sami Zayn at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Kross surfaced on social media with a statement reacting to the massive support he received from the Saudi Arabian fans this weekend.

“Didn’t ask for shortcuts,” Kross wrote via X. “Didn’t ask for favors. We just showed up—every time—staying ready even when no one was watching.”

Kross continued, “Saudi Arabia, you saw it. You felt it. And that means more than you know. To the rest of the world watching, With your never ending support: Thank you for reminding us who this is really for.”

Following up on Kross’ social media statement was Scarlett, who shared one of her own.

“I’ve watched Kross give everything,” she wrote. “For years. For this. Saudi Arabia, you saw him. You felt him. You respected him. And as someone who knows what he’s worth THANK YOU. I’ve never been more proud. ”

