Karrion Kross names several stars he’d like to work with again while in WWE.

The former two-time NXT Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Mike Jones in DC, where he would be asked about what members of the roster he has his eyes on. Kross says he still has some business to finish with AJ Styles, but hopes he gets a chance to work with Rey Mysterio and Drew McIntyre again as well.

You bet your top dollar there will be (more matches with AJ Styles). Aside from Rey Mysterio, who I feel we have unfinished business and I wouldn’t be surprised if he revisit that one day. He’s on Raw and I’m on SmackDown right now, but working with Drew (McIntyre) was very physical and I very much like that.”

In a separate interview, Kross spoke about the Bloodline Civil War match from Money In The Bank and explains why he thought it was one of the best matches he has ever seen. You can read about that here.

