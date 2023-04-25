Karrion Kross is ready to ascend to the top of the WWE card.

The company star took to Twitter to comment on Triple H introducing a new world heavyweight championship on last night’s Raw, a title that The Game says will make up for Roman Reigns not defending the Undisputed Championship as regularly. Kross begins by saying he has his eye on WWE’s latest belt.

I see you all tagging me in the new World Heavyweight Championship photos. Believe me, that will inevitably be mine in due time.

However, Kross also notes that even though WWE has another world title, dethroning the Tribal Chief is still the ultimate goal and that he will put in the work to get it done.

Keep in mind though…The very first person to end Roman’s Championship run is going to make history in such a way that will be never forgotten. Not to be confused, I want it ALL. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t. The hard road is my road. I’ll continue to put my time in, Take away the time from the next victims and earn what I choose to pursue through the cards.

Check out Kross’s tweets below.