Karrion Kross is staying tight-lipped about his and Scarlett’s current WWE contract situation, though he hinted that more clarity may come soon. Both are reportedly nearing the end of their deals, which are said to expire in August.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Kross was asked about their contract status but opted to keep things vague. He said,

“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now. But I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on — including us.”

Kross is scheduled to face Sami Zayn on night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman took to Twitter today to announce that he’ll be appearing at GCW’s WWE ID Showcase on August 1st. The event will feature matches to crown the inaugural WWE ID Men’s and Women’s Champions. He wrote,

“I’m proud to coach members of the @WWEID program. I’ll be at their ID Showcase this Friday 8/1 in Rutherford, NJ for the crowning of their 1st ever Men’s & Women’s Championships. This is an exceptionally talented group of aspiring pro wrestlers. Come see them if you’re in town.”

I’m proud to coach members of the @WWEID program. I’ll be at their ID Showcase this Friday 8/1 in Rutherford, NJ for the crowning of their 1st ever Men’s & Women’s Championships. This is an exceptionally talented group of aspiring pro wrestlers. Come see them if you’re in town. pic.twitter.com/vipMbG3zkT — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 30, 2025

Jim Cornette recently commented on Vince McMahon’s latest car accident, using it as an example of why many people have long refused to ride with the former WWE Chairman behind the wheel. As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, McMahon was involved in a car crash last week and cited for reckless driving. Fortunately, no one was injured.

McMahon’s reputation for being a reckless driver has been well-known for years, and Cornette referenced that history in a tweet reacting to the incident. He retweeted a screenshot from another driver involved in the accident who claimed McMahon “hit me doing 80-90 mph.” He wrote,

“The long list of people who would refuse to ride with Vince driving included me and Jim Ross, who told him, ‘I love my children and want to see them again.’”