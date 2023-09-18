Karrion Kross hopes to one day face Batista.

The WWE star responded to a post on social media that showed him calling out the former multi-time world champion at the 2019 edition of GCW’s Bloodsport. Kross recalled why he decided to challenge The Animal on that night, and says it would be a door he would love to reopen at some point.

Wild story here. Short version; Had came off wrestling Moxley & heard Batista was in the building shooting a zombie film. Was a huge fan of his growing up, bummed to hear he retired & thought he’d KILL it in Bloodsport. Was hoping he’d return & would be honored to open that door.

If you never saw Kross’s challenge to Batista, check out the full video and his response below.