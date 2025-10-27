Karrion Kross has revealed some deeply personal and uplifting news, sharing that his mother has officially won her battle with cancer.

The former NXT World Champion took to Twitter to make the announcement, calling it the greatest day of his life. Kross expressed his admiration and gratitude, noting that witnessing his mother’s strength and perseverance throughout her fight has been profoundly inspiring.

Fans and fellow wrestlers alike flooded the post with messages of love and congratulations, celebrating the victory alongside Kross and his family. His wife and longtime on-screen partner Scarlett Bordeaux also shared her pride and joy at the news.

Kross and Scarlett have been away from WWE programming since earlier this year, following their exit from the company after both sides were unable to agree on terms for a new deal. Despite their departure, Kross still managed to make WWE headlines recently when the company mistakenly featured him in a promotional graphic — a small but notable reminder of the presence he once held on their roster.