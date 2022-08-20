WWE star and former two-time NXT champion Karrion Kross was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss his return to the company, with Kross revealing to host Corey Graves that he was on the verge of signing a three-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), as well as getting offered multiple television projects, prior to coming back. You can check out Kross’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he almost signed a three-fight deal with BKFC:

“Here’s some breaking news. Daniel Gracie, who is one of our head instructors for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he was encouraging me to re-locate to Philadelphia and fight in UFC. On top of that, while that was going on, I was speaking to David Feldman from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I was on the verge of taking a three-fight deal.”

Along with fight offers he and Scarlett were being offered multiple television projects:

“On top of that, we were getting involved in television projects and movies and stuff like that. It’s kind of funny how it all worked out. It kept getting pushed back for delays and had it not, and we signed on, there is a really good chance we may have not been able to come back when we got the call.”

