Karrion Kross and Scarlett are already keeping busy.

Following his appearance on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ on Wednesday afternoon, the first public appearance / booking for the former WWE Superstar was announced.

The Big Event EXS promoters issued an announcement on Wednesday evening confirming that Kross, now once again performing under the name Killer Kross, will be joined by Scarlett, once again using the full name of Scarlett Bordeaux, will be appearing.

The announcement reads as follows: