Karrion Kross and Scarlett are already keeping busy.
Following his appearance on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ on Wednesday afternoon, the first public appearance / booking for the former WWE Superstar was announced.
The Big Event EXS promoters issued an announcement on Wednesday evening confirming that Kross, now once again performing under the name Killer Kross, will be joined by Scarlett, once again using the full name of Scarlett Bordeaux, will be appearing.
The announcement reads as follows:
Major Guest Announcement! Tick tock… The countdown is on! The most talked about couple in pro wrestling is coming to The Big Event EXS, KILLER KROSS AND SCARLETT BORDEAUX!!! Meet & greet tickets will be available day of show only! Saturday November 15th the hottest stars in sports and entertainment collide in Brentwood NY for THE BIG EVENT EXS! Tickets available at Www.bigeventny.com.