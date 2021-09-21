– WWE taped the following Main Event spoilers tonight in Raleigh, NC to air on Thursday’s Hulu episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Lince Dorado

* Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet

You can click here for spoilers from the Main Event taping.

– Speaking of Kross, he did not appear live on this week’s RAW for the second week in a row. Like last week, tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW saw WWE air another Kross vignette. The promo included highlights from Kross’ recent matches as he commented on how he’s pulverized everyone around him each week.

WWE wondered who’s next for Kross, as seen in the tweet below. Kross’ last RAW win came on the September 6 RAW when he defeated John Morrison by submission.

There is still no word on when Scarlett might join Kross on RAW, but fans on social media pointed to how she could be heard chanting “fall and pray!” during the end of tonight’s RAW vignette for Kross.

