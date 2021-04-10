During an interview with Comic Book Nation, Karrion Kross spoke on his reaction to being called out by Randy Orton. Here’s what he had to say:

I was really flattered. He doesn’t have to acknowledge anybody. The guy is one of the greatest of all time, third-generation, everybody knows his story. I guess he saw something that night and decided to put it on blast. I can’t wait to work with him. When the time is right, I’ll be up there.

