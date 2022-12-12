Karrion Kross is excited to work with Rey Mysterio, as their storyline started last week on WWE SmackDown when Mysterio was in the trainer’s room.

Kross and Scarlett visited him as Kross told the story of a workhorse who needed to be put down and that Rey’s time was running out.

While speaking to Peter Rosenberg, Kross discussed getting to work with the former WWE Champion.

“Over the moon,” Kross replied when asked how excited he was to work with Rey. “There were like three luchadors that I had on my list, four, actually, for many years. I spent half of my career in Mexico. I was in AAA working major cities and television programs. I’m a very big lucha libre fan, I understand it and speak the language. (The list) was Dr. Wagner, Pentagon, Fenix, and Rey. Getting Rey, checking that name off the list after all these years had been very difficult and it seems like it’s going to happen right now. I remember the first I saw Rey, it was against Juvi [Juventud Guerrera] in ECW, I want to say 96. The powerbomb on the car on the outside. It was unbelievable, it was like hardcore lucha libre. I’m very excited about this and I’m getting ready to give people something unique and interesting to Rey’s total overall story arc that they haven’t seen yet before. I’m going to get into some really interesting things, if permitted to, and I think I will be. We’re collaboratively and creatively ready to embrace that process. So far, since I’m gone back, I’ve been very happy.”

Quotes via Fightful