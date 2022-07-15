Former WWE star Killer Kross recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling and revealed more details on his recent talks with AEW President Tony Khan.

It was reported back in late May how AEW wanted to use Kross to face current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow during his feud with MJF. The Kross vs. Wardlow match didn’t happen because the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a deal. You can click here for more on the Kross – AEW talks.

In this new interview, Kross noted that he and Khan had a great conversation. He commented on how Khan came off on the phone.

“We had a great conversation and we talked for a while,” Kross revealed. “The way he comes off as enthusiastically as he is in interviews, he’s really like that. He was a ball of energy on the phone and I thought that was really cool. I thought that was refreshing because if you talk to most people you work for in a major wrestling company, they’ve been doing this for 30-plus years. You have to imagine they love this, but if you do anything for more than 30 years, you get a little tired of it. Let’s be honest. Even if it’s the job you always wanted, it’s human nature to get tired of it.”

Kross continued on about Khan and said he’s always open for talks with any major company.

“So it’s refreshing to talk to somebody who is really, really passionate about what they’re involved with,” he said. “It’s contagious. I can see how a lot of people that I know work for the company really, really thrive off that. Especially if they’ve worked in other places. They know what I’m talking about. So to have a boss who’s enthusiastic about the ideas that he wants to execute makes you feel good about it. I’m always open for communication with any major company.”

Kross is currently working for MLW and Control Your Narrative, and has worked some for NJPW and other promotions as of late. He recently became the Masters of Ring Entertainment World Heavyweight Champion.

