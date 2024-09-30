Could tonight be the night?

A new day in WWE?

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 go-home show, Karrion Kross and Paul Ellering have each taken to social media to make some interesting posts, which WWE have re-tweeted on their own account.

“You’ve wondered my motive for 25 months,” Kross wrote via X. “I provided time to see the vision…And now you’ll understand. Time kills all, Especially L I A R S.”

Ellering wrote, “The word of the Kross lights the way. The Final Testament. Kross has captured the zeitgeist of today. Thy will shall be done. Mea Culpa, for we know what will happen. You are like envelopes that have been mailed but without a stamp. THE PURGE OF PAIN has arrived. AOP.”

Draw your own conclusions.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

