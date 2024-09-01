While many in the pro wrestling community have made the argument that there are too many championships these days, one particular main roster WWE Superstar doesn’t think there is enough.

In fact, he has an idea for how to introduce a special new championship in WWE.

Karrion Kross of The Final Testament surfaced on social media on Saturday to pitch his idea for the introduction of an “Extreme Wrestling Championship” to be added to the mix in WWE.

“It would be awesome to hold an extreme rules tournament right now in WWE to introduce a new Extreme Wrestling Championship,” Kross wrote via X. “No rules. No DQ. Pinfall, submission or knockout.”

