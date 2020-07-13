Karrion Kross Predicts Cinematic Match for His 2020; Talks WWE NXT Character and Lucha Underground

WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy and described his new character as an “expansion” on what fans have seen from him previously, before he signed with WWE.

“I think that people are getting what they’ve always enjoyed out of me in a bigger and better way,” Kross added.

Besides his pre-WWE run in Impact Wrestling, Kross previously worked in Lucha Underground as The White Rabbit. Kross said Lucha Underground was ahead of its time and he learned a lot from being in the promotion.

“One of the key people on that show was former WWE and it’s really interesting. I think that the things that we did manifested into multiple different directions,” he said. “I was very happy, very proud to be a part of that. I learned a lot from being in that realm.”

Kross revealed that he hopes to have a cinematic-style match in NXT at some point. He noted that he has a few ideas in mind that would suit his character, and predicted that we may see one before 2020 is over.

“I have a couple in mind,” Kross teased. “And I have a feeling that we may see one before the end of the year.”

Kross is rumored to challenge NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee for one of his titles at the upcoming Takeover event during SummerSlam weekend, but that has not been confirmed.

