WWE star Karrion Kross recently spoke with the Daily Star about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including whether Vince McMahon retiring was an incentive for him to return to WWE, and what type of title run he plans on having whenever he becomes the company’s world champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether Vince McMahon retiring was an incentive for his WWE return:

“Not necessarily, I wasn’t overly fond of the concept they had pitched to me when I was coming up on the main roster the first time. But it wasn’t anything personal. When you sign a contract with WWE this is what it is and I’m very much of the old school belief that whatever I’m given I’m gonna do my absolute best to get that over so it’s enjoyable towards the audience. It wasn’t my idea but that’s okay, we’re given other people’s ideas all the time – that’s part of the job – and we do our best to make it entertaining. While I wasn’t fond of it and it wasn’t my idea that didn’t really matter to me. There was no animosity towards anyone at all. It was just something that in the end didn’t work when we did our best to try and make it work.”

Promises that his future world title reign will show the WWE Universe a true supervillain:

“When we become WWE Undisputed Universal Champion together, I think you’re going to see a proper supervillain. It’s not going to be any sort of gray area, you’re gonna know that we are the bad guys.”