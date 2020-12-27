WWE shared a new photo gallery showing all of the people who won titles in 2020.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross was featured in the gallery. He responded to the post by noting that he would be champion again. He wrote the following:

“It wasn’t easy relinquishing the @WWENXT due to something out of my control. However, I’ll tell you a secret. In that moment, I knew it was only a matter of T I M E before I recaptured it once again. Everything is a matter perspective. Think about the future. #TickTock”

Kross will take on Damian Priest at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6th.