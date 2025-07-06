– A look at the top ten apparel items on the “Top Sellers Page” of WWE Shop for June 2025 shows an interesting top three consisting of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, Karrion Kross and R-Truth.

1. Jey Uso Four Letters One Word T-Shirt

#2. Karrion Kross String Them Up T-Shirt

#3. R-Truth Ron Cena T-Shirt

#4. John Cena Last Real Champion 17x Champion T-Shirt

#5. Stephanie Vaquer Split Face T-Shirt

#6. Roman Reigns OTC T-Shirt

#7. Penta Logo T-Shirt

#8. Jacob Fatu All Gas No Breaks T-Shirt

#9. John Cena Farewell Tour Grand Rapids T-Shirt

#10. John Cena Farewell Tour Los Angeles T-Shirt

– WWE Vault has the complete WWE SummerSlam 1989 pay-per-view livestream available today.

Grab the 🍿 and conclude your Fourth of July weekend by watching #SummerSlam 1989 in its entirety RIGHT NOW on #WWEVault! ▶️ https://t.co/1T1j5DOLZY pic.twitter.com/dMEXWjxfDg — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2025

– It was this day, July 6, one year ago that John Cena officially announced plans for his year-long “The Last Time is Now” WWE retirement tour.

– This week, WWE added a new hour-long compilation video on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel dubbed, “Story of Diesel’s final days in WWE,” which looks at the 1995 and 1996 run of Kevin Nash before he jumped-ship from WWE to WCW to famously start the New World Order (nWo) with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

– Also added to the WWE Vault channel on YouTube this week is a 4-hour plus compilation dubbed, “Bret Hart Mixtape,” which features full matches, interviews and tons of rare behind-the-scenes footage.