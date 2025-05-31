When six WWE Superstars battle it out for a high stakes briefcase hanging above the ring at the next WWE premium live event next weekend, don’t expect to see Karrion Kross in the mix.

Because he won’t be part of it.

As noted, WWE announced CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano as the final qualifying match for the men’s ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 special event on June 7.

The news came as a bummer to fans of Karrion Kross, as they rallied behind the man who has been dropping viral pipe bomb promos without getting noticed behind-the-scenes by those who matter the most in WWE, in an attempt to help him secure a spot in the coveted annual high-profile match.

Kross had a legion of fans lobbying on his behalf in hopes of seeing his name pop-up in a qualifying match announcement, leaving a bit of hope that he could end up in the match on 6/7, where the winner will earn a guaranteed title shot in WWE at any time of their choosing.

Unfortunately, in the end, it wasn’t enough to make a difference.

“Yep,” Kross wrote via X as soon as the Punk vs. Styles vs. Americano qualifier was announced for the 6/2 episode of WWE Raw. “I saw it too.”

WWE Money In The Bank is scheduled to take place on June 7, the same day as the AAA x NXT: Worlds Collide special event, with both emanating from Inglewood, California. Make sure to join us here on 6/7 for live results coverage of both shows.